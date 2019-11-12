Congressman Elijah Cummings’ wife announced on Monday that she plans to run for her husband’s vacated congressional seat in the 7th District of Maryland. May Rockeymoore Cummings who is the widow of the Baltimore Congressman told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC that Congressman Cummings wanted her to continue the fight.

“I believe very strongly that I have the background and the focus and the commitment and the ability to take the reigns and make a good run for this seat. I fought right alongside Elijah for the last 12 years…so I’ve been on this path for fighting for the soul of our democracy, for fighting for healthcare, education for a better America for all,” Rockeymoore Cummings told Maddow.

“He wanted me to continue this fight so I’m going to continue this fight and run the race and prayerfully win.”

Under Elijah Cummings, the 7th district was praised for being a majority African-American district with above-average income rates with a $58,000 median salary, as well as a high African-American education rate. 37 percent of the district had at least a Bachelor’s Degree according to a report from the Baltimore Sun.

“Baltimore is a city of great potential, but it has lopsided economic outcomes lopsided healthcare outcomes, lopsided educational outcomes,” Rockeymoore Cummings said. The aspiring Congresswoman also revealed prior to the announcement that she plans to have a preventative double mastectomy the same week as her official announcement.