Back in 2009 during the GRAMMY weekend, Chris Brown received a permanent stain to his career after his assault on girlfriend Rihanna. A decade later, Rihanna seems forgiving of Brown and both have gone on with their love lives and career.

Enter Eminem, who wrote a verse in support of Chris back in 2009, which HipHopDx reports was scrapped from the Relapse album sessions and an alternative version found its way to B.o.B.’s “Things Get Worse” single. But the original has surfaced and it is less than flattering of Rih, who Eminem collaborated with twice after the incident.

Em spit earlier in the song “I’m not playing Rihanna where’d you get this V.D. at?”

Let me add my two cents

Of course, I side with Chris Brown

I’d beat a bitch down, too

If she gave my dick an itch, now

Eminem has not said anything about the leak but you can hear it for yourself below.