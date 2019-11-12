Fabolous returned to the Drink Champs podcast and he shared a bunch of stories behind his hit records, and the beginning of his major-label career.

Apparently there was a small mix up about his 2007 collaboration with Ne-Yo, “Make Me Better.” JAY-Z originally passed on the Timbaland-produced beat, and as the Brooklyn rapper was gearing up to release it as a single, he learned that the beat was also given to Eve. But after a brief conversation, the Pitbull in a skirt let him have the record.

“She really didn’t know and we went to dinner, and she was like, ‘Y’all can have the record and it’s all good,’” Fabolous said. “Imagine my catalog without ‘Make Me Better’ in it.”

Fab also recalled a heated conversation with Kid Cudi because the Man on the Moon rapper didn’t get credited for co-producing “You Be Killin Em” with Ryan Leslie.

“He like, ‘Yo Fab, I did that joint with Ryan Leslie, I ain’t got my credit or my money,’” Fabolous said. “Cudi, bruh… why you on my line with this. ‘I’m supposed to have credit or money or something.’ You gotta relax, Kid Cudi. You blocked and everything right now… I gotta unfollow you and everything. ‘I don’t know why you calling me. That’s not even my call.’ The song is a hit already, what you talking to me for.”

Another interesting story he shared was that he paid Lil Wayne 100,000 and four bottles of champagne for a song that never saw the light of day.

Fabolous wanted Lil Wayne to be featured on his debut project. At the time, the then-17-year-old rapper was signed to Cash Money and on fire.

“They were so hot at the time,” Fab said about Cash Money and the Hot Boys movement. “They came to the studio. I think Steve Stoute gave them 100 grand for Lil Wayne [out of my budget]. They were scorching. This Cash Money in like ’99. For the 99 and the 2000.”

On top of the cash, Weezy requested four bottles of Cristal. “So the four bottles is there. We in the studio—we thinking that four bottles of Cris means they gonna come in, we gonna vibes, drink some champagne,” Fab continued. “Wayne come in, did his verse in 15 minutes, they was out. Took the four bottles with ’em. That’s my first time even seeing something like that. I’m like: ‘This shit different.'”

Check out the full interview below: