TMZ reports that John Witherspoon‘s cause of death was a heart attack.

The outlet got their hands on his death certificate and it states that he had several heart-related illnesses. The beloved Friday actor was battling coronary artery disease. He also had hypertension, but it wasn’t listed as a cause of the heart attack.

As previously reported, Witherspoon passed away on October 29th at his California home in the evening.

His family confirmed the sudden passing saying, “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away.”

They added, “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.”

John Witherspoon, 77, was a legendary comedian and actor best known for his roles as the father figure on the Friday franchise, and The Wayans Bros. The Detroit native also starred in movies like, Hollywood Shuffle, Boomerang, Vampire in Brooklyn, The Ladies Man and Fakin’ Da Funk, and made his TV debut in The Jazz Singer in the 1970s.

He did stand-up until his untimely passing and had future dates scheduled.