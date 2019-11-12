Kanye West’s visit to the Lakewood Church in Houston, which is pastored by Joel Osteen is set to happen this Sunday.

TMZ details Ye will be on hand for both the morning and night services on Sunday. Kanye will be on hand at the 11 a.m. service for a conversation with Olsteen about his devotion to God that will last between 20 and 30 minutes. At the night service, Kanye will have his Sunday Service choir on hand for a performance.

Sources detail Olsteen wants Kanye to share with his 45,000 member congregation and the 10 million viewers on tv how Kanye “overcome significant adversity in his life.”

Another source stated, “Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself. Now it’s all about a higher power.”

The service will be broadcast live on SiriusXM and you can get a sense of Olsteen’s services below.