Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are getting ready to jump the broom. “Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom wrote in a post he made to Instagram. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

Parr also posted on her personal Instagram account to celebrate the big moment. “I SAID YES,” she wrote. “@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

There aren’t too many details about the proposal, or when it went down but E! News reports that the newly engaged couple are celebrating in Miami. “Lamar, Sabrina, Nene Leakes and her husband are currently celebrating the engagement at Prime 112 in Miami,” the source said. “The group enjoyed dinner and dessert and a champagne toast is going to happen shortly.”

Lamar Odom got engaged just in time for his 40th birthday. After an emotional year and a health scare, the former NBA player made things official with his life and health coach in August. Now he’s ready to take things to the next level.