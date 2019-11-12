Evander Holyfield appeared on Mike Tyson’s podcast this past week, and it’s so good to hear that they can laugh through their differences.

TMZ Sports shared a clip of Holyfield explaining why he chose to figure Tyson for biting his ear off. “People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive somebody?'” Holyfield said. “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too … it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder. He dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

They ended up laughing about the situation. They’re even considering selling ear-shaped edibles to pay tribute to the incident.

