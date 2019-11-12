A new jersey was added to the rafters at the AT&T Center on Monday. Long-time San Antonio Spurs Point Guard Tony Parker was honored by his former team with the hanging of his number 9 jersey next to his former teammates Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

The French hooper won 4 rings as the Spurs floor general with the most recent win in 2014 over the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat team. “He was the hardest coached individual of anybody I’ve seen in this entire program, and [Coach Popovich] apologized for that… I had no idea this kid would be my point guard, the point guard I love to play with for the rest of my career,” Tim Duncan said during the ceremony.

The stage was filled with Spurs legends, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Coach Gregg Popovich, along with tribute videos from guys who played with Tony and highlights of his 17 seasons with the Spurs.