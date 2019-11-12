Draymond Green made history in San Fransico on Monday night.

Green became the first player ever ejected from Chase Center when he was tossed from the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game in the fourth quarter. Green was upset with being called for a reach-in foul and received two technicals, which triggered the automatic ejection.

The first ejection in Chase Center 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lav822D3bu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2019

Green was playing his first contest since missing five games due to a finger sprain. He had four points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes before being ejected.

“I disagreed with that call,” Green explained after the game. “And I’m never going to be ok with another grown man telling me ‘don’t talk’. If you feel like you got the call wrong, or right, you don’t tell me not to talk. I’m a grown man. I got my own kids. So that’s what happened.”

The Warriors’ woes continue. They’re now 2-9 following the loss and are 1-5 at their new home in San Francisco. The team has been playing without Steph Curry, who said before the game that he expects to return from a broken hand in the spring.

With the Warriors being a shell of their former selves, teams are looking to get some revenge on the team. Green is still going to be green, so expect more ejections down the line.