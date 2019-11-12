CALLING ALL SPORTS FANS!

If you happen to love sports the way that we at SOURCE SPORTS do, we have an event (open to the public) that will definitely be a slam dunk.

Make sure that you come out to our first ever, POWER FORWARD NBA Game Watch Party & Game Night, on Thursday, November 14th, at Slate NYC at 54 W. 21st Street in New York City at 6pm.

This month, Shawn Pecas, Nick Storm and Willie Colon will meet for an in-depth conversation about the intersection between sports, lifestyle, fashion, getting to the bag and entrepreneurship. The discussion starts at 7pm and will be followed by food, fun and basketball!

Tickets can be purchased here.

POWER FORWARD, a NBA Game Watch Party & Game Night series, will be held every month in the most popular venues in NYC and LA. Produced by SOURCE SPORTS and Hard 2 Guard, the evening will begin with an engaging Q&A where athletes (both former and current) and entertainers will be asked the questions we’ve always wanted answers to surrounding sports, lifestyle, finances and entrepreneurship. Athletes will also use this specially curated forum to showcase their present and upcoming sneaker releases.

Hard2Guard (H2G) is a full scale media and production company based out of New York City. Consisting of three pillars: Brand Awareness, Production and Philanthropy; H2G bridges the gap between sports, entertainment, pop culture and good will, while attracting a broad cross section of adult industry and tastemakers, ages 21-45 years of age who enjoy sports and upscale experience. 100% H2Gs activations, content creation, and objectives as an organization are driven by philanthropic goals. The mission we have chosen is to bring awareness and support to worthy causes through the power of the pop culture community.

The Source is the first national magazine showcasing Hip-Hop culture, and has enjoyed over 30 years of relevancy! We remain, since our founding in 1988, the premier rap magazine on newsstands available in over 150,000 stores and vendors across the country.

SOURCE SPORTS, established as a stand alone brand and franchise of The Source in 1996, highlights the intersection between sports and Hip-Hop. Tying together the lyrical legacy of Kendrick Lamar- with the fluid jump shops of Steph Curry, there is something magical that transcends music and activity. Come out and see what we have experienced for decades.