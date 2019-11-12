Stream Wars: Twitter Reacts to the Release of Disney+

It’s safe to say we’re in the middle of a stream apocalypse right now. Apple TV+ recently launched and Netflix has been dominating the stream wars with their award-winning original content.

But Disney+ launched today and it’s definitely going to give all the streaming platforms a run for their money. Disney’s library is mind blowing because it contains Disney-owned content from Disney Animation to Pixar to Marvel to Lucasfilm to National Geographic, including old classic Disney movies and brand new original shows and movies. But it’s a family-friendly streaming platform, which means that it will be able to co-exist with Netflix and other streaming platforms (for now).

The Hollywood Reporter says that Disney is allocating big bucks to produce original content centered around some of their original Marvel shows.

On top of the wide selection, the Disney+ package comes with Hulu and ESPN all for $13 a month. People are already raving about being able to watch their favorite childhood TV shows at a click of a button.

Disney+’s launch was met with some technical difficulties. Thousands of users reported receiving error messages. But overall it was met with seemingly positive reviews.

My kid just woke up and @disneyplus has crashed. So many sad east-coast babies. pic.twitter.com/S2rWj5O81z — Make it Stop (@annajustineau) November 12, 2019

It’s 2019, you’re 24-30 years old. You get home from work to turn on Disney Plus to watch all your favorite shows/movies you watched as a kid. Feel like a kid again! #kidatheart #DisneyPlus #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/AlQKhLuzfC — Frankie Rodriguez (@Frankie_Rod7) November 12, 2019

I take back everything I said about Disney+. I used to race home to watch this shit after school, lol pic.twitter.com/2OQZMbmZGq — Mr. $hine (@YakAndDemMilds) November 12, 2019

Friendship ended with NETFLIX now DISNEY+ is my best friend.#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/hXTgzVQxQR — AikiYun🔞😗👌 COMMISSIONS ON HOLD (@AikiYun) November 12, 2019

#DisneyPlus I already have every other subscription. Strong no.

Wait…wait…you have Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, Tailspin, old X-men cartoons, Disney movies, and offer Hulu and Espn?? pic.twitter.com/JKAlgVF6Jt — Erin House (@caramele55) November 12, 2019

Me logging into Disney+ pic.twitter.com/XTUAXaYUn7 — Savvy Shields ✨ (@savvyrae98) November 12, 2019

“I’m not giving you my Disney plus pas-“ pic.twitter.com/AuHWAeXV9t — RAC🍬 (@racquelll_) November 12, 2019