Summer Walker Says She Is “an Empath” When It Comes to Her Meet and Greets

Summer Walker Says She Is “an Empath” When It Comes to Her Meet and Greets

Summer Walker expressed that during her meet and greets she is an empath and doesn’t give out hugs due to her personal space. She wants her fans to understand to respect the space and their moments. She took to Instagram explaining why she is distant and values it.

“I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories,” Walker captioned the selfies. “I tell everyone individually ‘thank you’, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments.”

The “Over It” singer has stated that she will leave the music industry because she is too real for people in the game but she will finish this tour out of respect since her fans bought her tickets to the upcoming shows.

Peep the Instagram post below.