Summer Walker expressed that during her meet and greets she is an empath and doesn’t give out hugs due to her personal space. She wants her fans to understand to respect the space and their moments. She took to Instagram explaining why she is distant and values it.
“I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories,” Walker captioned the selfies. “I tell everyone individually ‘thank you’, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments.”
The “Over It” singer has stated that she will leave the music industry because she is too real for people in the game but she will finish this tour out of respect since her fans bought her tickets to the upcoming shows.
Peep the Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories. I tell everyone individually “thank you”, I spread love, we laugh & I give genuine compliments🖤 now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me.. y’all may not understand what I’m talking about but for example… there’s a lot of people out here faking the funk with a smile on their face like they got it together but inside your actually suffering from some sort of traumatic experience, a loss, depressed, fearful, envious or whatever the case may be BUT I CAN FEEL IT. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments 🖤