In remembrance of the A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Rocky shared a video of the deceased culture icon on what would’ve been his 30th birthday. Rocky shared a video of A$AP Yams from his archives of a time when Yams got lost in London.

In the video, Yams noticeably intoxicated tells a brief story about waiting all night for somebody before jokingly telling Rocky not to record him. “Backstory behind this video is we lost Yams in London for hours,” Rocky wrote in the caption. “We randomly found him hours later be he was too lit to be upset at by then.”

Yams died in 2015 after a reported accidental drug overdose. Yams passing brought to light how much of an impact he had not just on making A$AP mob one of the hottest rap groups, but on his relationships throughout the industry. Artists across the map had a Yams story to tell after his passing.

A$AP Tyy also showed some love to Yamborghini on his 30th. “Legends don’t die they watch ova you from the sky,” Tyy wrote on IG.

Happy Birthday to A$AP Yams.