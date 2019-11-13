NFL Sets Workout for Colin Kaepernick to be Held for All 32 Teams This Saturday

NFL Sets Workout for Colin Kaepernick to be Held for All 32 Teams This Saturday

Colin Kaepernick may receive the opportunity he has long wanted, a return to the National Football League.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed a private work out for the former San Francisco 49ers that were both a surprise for Kaep and team officials who are invited. For those unable to make the workout, the NFL will share footage of the workout with teams that request it.

The workout session will include on-field workouts and an interview. All teams are invited to attend the workout and reportedly several teams have inquired about Kaep’s readiness on the field.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them,” the memo said. “We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

Kaepernick let his Twitter following know, stating that he is ready, as he has been for the past three years.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Half of the NFL teams will be traveling Saturday for games and Kaepernick’s team pushed for a Wednesday work out or to be delayed by a Saturday but it was denied.

Sources to ESPN said the NFL league office said none of the teams were made aware of the workout prior to the memo being sent and answered: “We can’t tell you that.”

Kaep’s representatives questioned the legitimacy of the workout and wondered was it a PR stunt and requested a list of personnel executives and coaches who would be attending. If the league comes up with that list is to be determined.

Josina Anderson of ESPN states an NFC team told her they will make a decision on attending Wednesday morning but it would be used as “an information-gathering trip.” The Dallas Cowboys are also said to want to send a representative.

Kaepernick is believed to have been “working out five days a week, for three years, in preparation to play again.”