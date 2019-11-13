Desiigner Teases That He is Free From G.O.O.D. Music

Desiigner Teases That He is Free From G.O.O.D. Music

Desiigner’s time as a member of the G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam rapper appears to be over.

In an Instagram Live session, the rapper stated he was granted his release. “Ain’t nobody drop me, I asked for my release,” he said. “The only label I’m on right now is L.O.D.”

He also stated that he will be releasing music soon and in a deleted tweet he stated “Feels Good To Be Free! New Visual Out Tomorrow!,” according to Hip Hop N More.

The new visual would follow a leak that hit online titled F*ck G.O.O.D., which was an album from the rapper featuring French Montana, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Swae Lee, The-Dream and more. It was suspected to be a leak from Desiigner himself.