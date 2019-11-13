By: Amira Lawson

If you are a fan of AMC’s The Walking Dead, then you are familiar with Christian Serratos for her role as Rosita. Serratos has just picked up a new major role as she is cast as Selena in the new Netflix original. Talks of the series have officially gone public in December, the series will be broken up into two parts. Part one will air in 2020, which will include six, hour-long episodes as an introduction to the life of the Texas singer.

In the teaser, released by Netflix, we can see Serratos as she is shown in one of Quintanilla’s most famous outfits, singing “Como La Flor,” meaning Like a Flower, a song from Selena’s third studio album, Entre a mi Mundo. Unfortunately, Selena’s legendary music career would be cut short due after she was fatally shot in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar.

In 1997 American singer, Jennifer Lopez played Selena in a musical biopic, fans are excited to see what Netflix has to bring to the table after loving the original Selena movie.