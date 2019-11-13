Yesterday Colin Kaepernick tweeted in response to the NFL hosting a private workout in Atlanta over the upcoming weekend and all 32 NFL teams are invited.

Ian Rapoport revealed that JAY-Z had influence over the league’s decision to finally give the former quarterback a chance. “I’m also told that JAY-Z who is working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives was involved in this and pushed this idea,” according to the NFL analyst.

Two notes: 1. Jay-Z, a partner with the NFL on social justice, had some influence here. 2. This is not part of Kaepernick’s settlement, nor did he ask for this in his settlement. https://t.co/6l7z3MYJ5x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2019

This comes as a relief to most Hov fans because he was accused of “selling out” after inking a deal with the league after they blackballed Kaep for the past three years. He unintentionally added more fuel to the fire after saying we have “moved past kneeling” during a press conference.

JAY-Z’s main role is to manage the music and entertainment aspect of the NFL, but he’s working to revamp the Inspire Change program and it looks like he’s starting with Keap.

Stephen A. Smith also sheds some light on the situation. “The name that comes to my mind is Jay-Z.”