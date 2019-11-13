Chrissy Teigan woke up next to the “Sexiest Man Alive” according to PEOPLE Magazine.

The publication has dubbed John Legend with the honor adding to his achievements of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Attaching their honor to the end the EGOT winner is now known as the EGOTSMA.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

John Legend is the 34th Sexiest Man Alive, the first was Mel Gibson in 1985.

Now, let’s go to Chrissy Teigan for her commentary:

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

View this post on Instagram 😍 you’ve come a long way, baby A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 12, 2019 at 6:16pm PST

You can read the cover story here.