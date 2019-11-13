A federal judge in Miami has sentenced Kodak Black to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges. According to the Miami Herald, the charges carried a max of 10-years and Black’s lawyers pushed for 37 to 44 months, while the state requested 46 to 57 months.

Black pleaded guilty in August to lying on a background form, which allowed for him to purchased guns from Hialeah weapons store in January, where he would return in March to attempt to purchase more.

During sentencing prosecutors detailed while behind bars waiting for this date, Kodak Black assaulted a prison guard.

At the time of purchasing the weapons, Black stated he faced no felony charges on the background form but actually was under indictment of charges of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina.

One of the guns Black purchased retailed for over $2,000 and was later found at the scene of an attempted shooting with a live round in the chamber and Black’s fingerprints on it. The gun was fired at two homes, one of which contained three children. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown stated in court “a rival rap artist was the intended target.”

A second handgun Black purchased was found in the trunk of a vehicle, which was traveling cross the Canada-U.S. border in April. Black was in a different car, which contained eight grams of marijuana. Black was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana. He would be arrested on May 11 before appearing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.