ABC’s Good Morning America previewed the winners for the Country Music Awards on Wednesday. The morning news program revealed that Lil Nas X will win the “Musical Event of the Year” award for his hit song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor and Atticus Matthew Ross have all earned production credit on the single.

Nas X shook not just the country music world but all of the music when “Old Town Road” owned the number one spot on Billboard for a record-breaking 17 weeks. It was revealed in August that the song would be nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 53rd CMAs.

Lil Nas X posted an Instagram photo from Nashville where the Award show will take place. The broadcast begins at 8 pm on ABC. Nas X is not scheduled to perform.