On this day Hip-Hop history we celebrate the birth of one of the culture brightest stars, the late, great Russell Jones, affectionately known to the Hip-Hop world as Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

To Hip-Hop, Dirt Dog was more than a rapper. His personality and ostentatious demeanor were representatives of the soul of Hip-Hop. He did not let the fame and status take away from his character. Those who knew him said that he remained true to himself throughout his career making him quite the public figure. According to some, Ol’ Dirty was the type to help an old woman cross the street then, once he got to the other side, run a bystander for his jewels. He was a nobleman with a righteous cause for sinning. His legacy is one that will not fade anytime soon.

In honor of his 50th-degree day, we have put together a list of some of Big Baby Jesus’ most outrageous and memorable moments and these aren’t the only ones to chose from.

Performing as a Fugitive of Justice

In the fall of 2000, ODB was facing two charges for drug possession and had two separate warrants out for his arrest. This didn’t case The Specialist to lose any sleep. He, in fact, took the stage at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York performing exactly one verse before having to flee the scene. He even gave his fans a warning before gracing the mic saying, “I can’t stay on the stage too long tonight—the cops is after me.”

Taking a Limo to Pick Up Food Stamps

Who wouldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to pick up a government assistance check-in style, not ODB. In an MTV News interview, OL’ Dirty takes MTV and the viewers at home on a unique ride down to the welfare office in a fully-loaded stretch limo. If that wasn’t good enough, ODB’s response when asked why he is so blatantly making a mockery of the welfare system he responds, “[They] owe me 40 acres and a mule anyway.” Touche, Dirt Dog, touche.

Interrupting a Grammy Acceptance Speech

In 1998, way before Kanye embarrassed Taylor Swift on the VMA stage, ODB took to the stage to voice his opinion on Wu-Tang losing Best Rap Album to Puff Daddy & The Family‘s No Way Out. Unfortunately for some, OBD didn’t make it on stage until Shawn Colvin was on stage making his acceptance speech for winning Song of the Year, much after the after Diddy was awarded his Grammy. In a few short moments ODB expressed his frustration by saying,

“I went and bought me an outfit today that costed me a lot of money today because I figured Wu-Tang was going to win. I don’t know how y’all see it, but when to comes it to the children, Wu-Tang is for the children. We teach the children. Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best. I want you to know that this is ODB, and I love you all.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENQ9qbUVdg4

Giving an Interview for the Children with No Shoes on Outside

In one of his best interviews, ODB goes on a rant about being only for the children on the streets of Brooklyn, while barefoot. At first glance it may seem strange, but if you think about it, the prophets of old were more than likely shoe-less. Trying to picture Jesus speaking to his disciples in a pair of crisp white Air Force Ones just isn’t right, maybe Big Baby was on to something.