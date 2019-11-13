NBA stars that are hitting the court are continuing to show their support for Veterans across the nation in Hoops for Troops were via their sneakers.

Player of the Week for week 3 and Houston Rockets swingman James Harden paid tribute with a custom pair of Harden’s from his adidas signature line and Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell brought out a special pair of And 1’s with his Uncle’s seal.

Additional tributes on foot include Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz who wore camouflage edition of his signature adidas D.O.N Issue #1 sneakers. Jeff Green joined in the Shoes for Troops with Air Jordan Retro 10s.

View this post on Instagram @unclejeffgreen’s camo Jordan 10s! #NBAKicks #HoopsForTroops A post shared by NBA Kicks (@nbakicks) on Nov 11, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

Damian Lillard wore camo custom adidas Dame 6 sneakers on Friday to honor Air Force veteran and Trail Blazers’ head of security Rick Riley.

Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway of the Detroit Pistons paid tribute to their loved ones with a custom adidas artist collaboration and a hand-painted mural.

View this post on Instagram @drose’s 👟 tonight! #NBAKicks A post shared by NBA Kicks (@nbakicks) on Nov 11, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

The sneaker statements will continue tonight on ESPN as the Rockets and Clippers will take the court in Houston on ESPN with sneaker icons like PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly bringing their selections out.