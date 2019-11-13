One of Uncle Snoop’s closest friends, DPGC affiliate Bad Azz, passed away earlier this week while being held in a Riverside, California jail on domestic violence charges. He was 43 years old.

Bad Azz was apprehended for the charges of domestic assault on Friday and was scheduled to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday.

Bad Azz’s bail was a mere $10K.

Bad Azz had made songs with the likes of MC Eiht, Mistah F.A.B., Bizzy Bone, The Lady of Rage, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Tupac Shakur and of course, DPG members such as the late Nate Dogg, Kurupt and Daz as well as Snoop himself.

TheSource.com send its condolences to the entire Dogg Pound gang for their loss.