Hell must have frozen over in the WWE.

CM Punk will be returning to WWE programming on FS1’s WWE Backstage. Punk made a surprise appearance on the show on Tuesday night to make the announcement.

Ho-ly sh*t! Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 – he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk said at the end of the broadcast. “I’ll see you here next week.” Punk will “be appearing periodically on the show” alongside Renee Young and Booker T.

Although Punk is back working with WWE, his contract is just with FOX Network’s WWE Backstage. However, the WWE Universe sees this as Punk’s first step toward his return to the ring.

For a while, Punk did not talk much about his exit before he finally spoke about it months later in an episode of “Art of Wrestling”, hosted by his best friend at the time, Colt Cabana.

Earlier, when WWE Vice President Triple H was asked about Punk’s return, the former had insisted that he was open for business with Punk. “That’s a ‘could be’. Vince will say it all the time: ‘We’re open for business’. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE,” Triple H had said of Punk’s return.

Either way, Punk is a big get for the show and will add intrigue to a program still trying to find itself. More fans will be willing to at least check it out with the Straight Edge Superstar on it.