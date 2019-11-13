The NFL appears to want to see how much Colin Kaepernick has left in the tank.

Word came Tuesday that the NFL has granted Kaepernick a private workout this Saturday, including fieldwork and interviews. All 32 NFL franchisees were invited to attend the workout, an opportunity to showcase his preparedness and prove whether or not he’s worthy of an NFL contract.

The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Aperantley, Kaepernick got wind of the event at the very last minute.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he became the face of a social justice movement in sports due to his kneeling for the national anthem. He sued the league alleging that they had colluded against him due and settled the case earlier this year.

Skeptics of the workout will say the NFL is only doing it for show. They will argue that by hosting it on Saturday when many team coaches are preparing for Sunday’s games and executives are scouting college players, the league’s effort is disingenuous.

On the other side of the debate, one could argue that the NFL is trying to pave the way for Kaepernick to make it back into the league. They could argue that teams have opted against signing and working out the free agent, and now the NFL is trying to initiate things and help out the quarterback by making a genuine effort to get him signed.

It’s hard to say what exactly is going on. If you thought Kaepernick was being blackballed beforehand, you probably feel this workout is just for show. If you thought Kaepernick was not being signed because owners felt the quarterback’s ability to help a team would not outweigh the negative publicity he would generate, you probably feel the NFL is trying to help the quarterback.