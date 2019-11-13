Multiple dates on Summer Walker’s First and Last Tour have been canceled. The singer spoke on the tour on Twitter citing her social anxiety as a reason for the cancellation.

Canceled dates include appearances in Portland, Orlando, Memphis and more.

Just yesterday, Walker addressed concerns about how she handled her meet and greets.

“Now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me,” Walker wrote.

You can see the updated dates below.