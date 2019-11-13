Multiple dates on Summer Walker’s First and Last Tour have been canceled. The singer spoke on the tour on Twitter citing her social anxiety as a reason for the cancellation.
Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I’m grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xkBvVnPMJq
— SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 13, 2019
Canceled dates include appearances in Portland, Orlando, Memphis and more.
Just yesterday, Walker addressed concerns about how she handled her meet and greets.
“Now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me,” Walker wrote.
You can see the updated dates below.
All cancelled dates will be refunded asap. Thank you. 🙏🏽🖤
Remaining Dates I’m playing:
Nov 12 San Francisco
Nov 25 Toronto
Nov 26 Chicago
Nov 27 Royal Oak
Dec 2 Boston
Dec 5 Philadelphia
Dec 7 NYC
Dec 8 NYC
Dec 22 ATL
— SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 13, 2019