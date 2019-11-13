Multiple dates on Summer Walker’s First and Last Tour have been canceled. The singer spoke on the tour on Twitter citing her social anxiety as a reason for the cancellation.

Hey y’all as you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I’m grateful for every single one of you. I hope that you understand 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xkBvVnPMJq — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) November 13, 2019

Canceled dates include appearances in Portland, Orlando, Memphis and more.

Just yesterday, Walker addressed concerns about how she handled her meet and greets.

“Now for those who’re upset b/c I don’t give hugs idk what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me,” Walker wrote.

You can see the updated dates below.