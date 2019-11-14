50 Cent's Instagram Has Been Deactivated

If you’re a daily Instagram user then you can look forward to seeing a post from 50 Cent. But it seems like his account has been disabled.

He’s nowhere in sight when you type his name in the search bar. This has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.

The mogul has taken his talents to Twitter without mentioning his missing IG account. But he did post a cryptic, hilarious message alluding that the platform snatched his account.

What is this shit, I’m trying to find my army. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KMEqIJv5ug — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

👀do I have to go to China to find my Army 😒I just want to be apart of it. LOL pic.twitter.com/yPWHPlWrR6 — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

Twitter users in the mentions asked him about his Instagram, but he didn’t respond like he usually does on the Facebook-owned platform.

So you’ll have to get your daily dose of Fif on Twitter in the interim.

In other 50 Cent related news, he retweeted a panel that he’s participating in alongside Power creator, Courtney Kemp, and president and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey A. Hirsch, at SXSW.

The hit series will reach its finale by then so the conversation will definitely be lit.