Fabolous appeared on a recent episode of Drink Champs and briefly name dropped Adrienne Bailon-Houghton because apparently, she had first dibs on his hit single, “You Be Killin Em.”

The singer and actress set the record straight on The Real and confirmed that she did originally have the song when she was dating Lenny S. “To set the story straight, the song, the track was absolutely made for me. Back when I was signed to Def Jam…I was dating Lenny and we actually got studio time with Ryan Leslie who is an incredible producer, and I was telling Ryan, ‘This is the kinda music that I want.’ Crazy enough, my album that never came out was titled Unapologetic, which later was [the title of] Rihanna’s.”

“I really wanted something that felt hard and had this vibe, I was being very outspoken on the album,” Adrienne continued. “And I was like, ‘I want something that feels [she mimics a beat].'” She stated that Ryan specifically made the beat for her and then they began searching for writers, but they may have taken too long because Lenny told them that he was going to give it to Fab. “It ended up being the smash song ‘You Be Killin Em.'”

