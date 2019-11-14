The partnership between Netflix and Eddie Murphy is continuing to expand with the streaming giant securing the sequel rights from Viacom’s Paramount Pictures for Beverly Hills Cop 4.

The Hollywood Reporter details Netflix has a one-time licensing deal to create the film with Murphy set to star and Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm of production.

On an analyst call, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish stated the deal between Netflix and Paramount “will produce a new film based on an iconic IP and further expands our relationship with this important original production client.”

Previously Paramount looked into producing Beverly Hills Cop 4 but canned the potential reboot or sequel from the March 2016 release spot, which was scheduled. That story was to bring Murphy back as well in the role of Axel Foley, a cop from Detroit arriving in Beverly Hills to figure out the murder of his best friend.

The first three editions in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise were released in 1984, 1987 and 1994, respectively, and earned a total of $735.5 million worldwide.