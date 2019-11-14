Following the release of HBO’s bombshell documentary, Leaving Neverland, which resurfaced Michael Jackson’s alleged child molestation cases, a number of companies have been trying to distance themselves from the King of Pop.

James Safechuck and Wade Robinson claimed that Jackson sexually abused both of them, after clearing him of these accusations in the past. The documentary caused a ripple effect and a handful of people pulled him from the media.

Some radio stations took MJ’s music out of rotation, and some television shows pledged to not air Jackson-related content. Disney must be one of the people who vowed to “cancel” the “Billy Jean” singer because their episode of The Simpsons starring him didn’t appear on Disney+.

The “Stark Raving Dad” is missing from the newly launched streaming platform. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise because the executive producers announced that the episode would be pulled back in March.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” executive producer James L. Brooks told the Wall Street Journal. Brooks also stated that his fellow executive producers, Matt Groening and Al Jean, echoed his sentiment. “The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this.”

Michael Jackson fans were pissed and sounded off on Twitter.

Disney really did it, they didn’t add the Michael Jackson episode of The Simpsons on to Disney plus. The 3rd season starts w/ the second episode instead. #ADOS pic.twitter.com/gB0c7rukn1 — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) November 12, 2019

Yeah I think it's time to say Goodbye to the Simpsons one last time!!!! "Disney+ Removes The Simpsons' Michael Jackson Episode 'Stark Raving Dad' – IGN" https://t.co/Bteg0nIlkw — LadyAce_MsAleasha (@LeoPride_Creole) November 14, 2019

Ever since they took that Michael Jackson episode off its fuck the Simpsons 🚮 pic.twitter.com/Ns22QmSPHX — TOWELY (@Betty_son85) November 14, 2019

how come we can get Kevin Spacey's role in A Bugs Life but not Michael Jackson's episode of The Simpsons? — Ryan Dorman (@OpentheDorman) November 12, 2019

When you go watch the Michael Jackson episode of the Simpsons on Disney + and see that it's not there. pic.twitter.com/96OLClTenZ — Donald Petty (@dondonstl) November 12, 2019

#DisneyPlus has all the Simpsons. As do I. Well… S 01 – 12. AND The Michael Jackson episode. pic.twitter.com/7BI6vvYKMW — car🦃line (@Carolinsky) November 13, 2019

This is seriously fucked up @AlJean is a fucking judgmental prick who hasn't presented one shred of proof of any abuse. Yet believes in a one sided doc. MORON. Disney Launches Without The Simpsons Episode That Starred Michael Jackson https://t.co/bEpC0y77h6 via @ComicBook — Marvelmanny86 (@Manny69827899) November 13, 2019

So, um, Disney. I notice you banned the Michael Jackson episode of the Simpsons. Do better. Research the allegations. Here: let Amazon Prime help you, with their new documentary, Chase the Truth, that exposes how the men lied in Leaving Neverland. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/nTfpwP1ZF3 — A. Yamina Collins (@Yaminatoday) November 14, 2019