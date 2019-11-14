Following the release of HBO’s bombshell documentary, Leaving Neverland, which resurfaced Michael Jackson’s alleged child molestation cases, a number of companies have been trying to distance themselves from the King of Pop.

James Safechuck and Wade Robinson claimed that Jackson sexually abused both of them, after clearing him of these accusations in the past. The documentary caused a ripple effect and a handful of people pulled him from the media.

Some radio stations took MJ’s music out of rotation, and some television shows pledged to not air Jackson-related content. Disney must be one of the people who vowed to “cancel” the “Billy Jean” singer because their episode of The Simpsons starring him didn’t appear on Disney+.

The “Stark Raving Dad” is missing from the newly launched streaming platform. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise because the executive producers announced that the episode would be pulled back in March.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” executive producer James L. Brooks told the Wall Street Journal. Brooks also stated that his fellow executive producers, Matt Groening and Al Jean, echoed his sentiment. “The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this.”

Michael Jackson fans were pissed and sounded off on Twitter.