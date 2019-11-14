Brooklyn native Flipp Dinero is set to release his upcoming project, Love For Guala on November 22.

The album, set to release on Cinematic Music Group, We The Best and Epic Records is a look into life from Dinero’s point-of-view, which is all about getting every dollar possible.

“I sequenced the project with intent; I try to give fans what they want before I give them what they need,” Dinero said of the project. “There’s a transition from hood sounds to a more universal sound: it starts with songs from the street, then love songs, to ending with songs about growth and being a man.”

The project will be the official home for the anthem “Leave Me Alone,” which is already double-platinum and hit Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.