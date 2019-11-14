Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira next year. This move was met with mixed criticism because the NFL is still on thin ice with the Black community for blackballing Colin Kaepernick who peacefully protested against police brutality.

The actress chopped it up with Variety and called performing for the annual Super Bowl show is a “dream come true.” She added that she looks forward to seeing two Latina women tear down the stage.

“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” Jennifer explained. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

Rihanna revealed that she was previously asked to perform but turned down the offer in support of Kap’s protests. “I couldn’t dare do that,” she said in a recent story with Vogue. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.”