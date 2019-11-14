The rap game is getting wiser and wiser about the art of investing. Christian rap artist Lecrae recently extended his profile as an artist and has added an investor to his repertoire. The Grammy-award winner has partnered up with Oust Labs, a tech-bound creative branding agency, to invest in a software that is friendly for independent artists called XMD.

The music tech platform will allow creatives such as producers, podcasters, editors, film creators to create professional high-quality audible content making XMD a potentially game-changing software for indie artists. With XMD, all indie artists need to do is upload their recordings and choose a sound profile. It will create a premium quality finish that a physical studio can accomplish.

“We’re in a time in history where technology is providing solutions for nearly every field. The entertainment world needs these solutions and I’m committed to making sure they are affordable and accessible,” says Lecrae.

The best thing about XMD is that it is cost-effective. For under a hundred dollars, artists can get a fully mixed professional audio in just 48 hours.

XMD is the best knowers here, being that the founder Jacob “Biz” Morris is already a Grammy-award winning engineer.

“Before MXD my inbox was flooded with requests for services, but at rates, I couldn’t commit to,” says Morris.

To clarify, Lecrae is not leaving the music world, nor does he intend to. He recently snagged two awards at the 50th Annual Gospel Music Awards for Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year for his studio album collaboration with Atlanta producer Zaytoven Let The Trap Say Amen and Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song of The Year for his feature on his label mate Gawvi’s single “Fight For Me.”

He also had some words for Kanye West’s Jesus Is King in a recent interview with Billboard:

“It [Kanye] sounds like a person who is excited about his new relationship with Jesus. I’m in support of that.”

Lecrae is hoping that Kanye’s recent touch on the gospel will encourage other religious rappers to appreciate the profound spotlight it places on the Christian belief in an uncommon space.