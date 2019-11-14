The legal battle for Migos is over. The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have won their copyright infringement legal battle over the hit single “Walk It Talk It.”

M.O.S. filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta trio in October of 2018 stating they ripped off his record “Walk It Like I Talk It,” which was made in 2007. The song appeared on the mixtape, It’s Like A Movie, but M.O.S. didn’t copyright the track until March 2018. That was just a couple of months before the Drake featured track was released. Courts dismissed the case and favor the Migos of the case. Courts ruled M.O.S. had no case with the phrase “walk it like I talk it” because it is a common phrase that anyone can say it.