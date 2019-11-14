Prodigy’s Daughter, Santana Fox, Remembers Her Father and Gives Glimpse of Her Life with “ALONE” Video

Prodigy’s Daughter, Santana Fox, Remembers Her Father and Gives Glimpse of Her Life with “ALONE” Video

19 years ago to the date, Prodigy released the first in his H.N.I.C. series of albums. As hip-hop fans celebrate the classic and the legacy of one of the genre’s icons, his daughter, Santana Fox, is aiming to make her own mark in music.

The 20-year-old New York native recently released the video for hew new single “ALONE,” which features another rising talent in Amber Simone.

Fox demonstrates the ability to flow rolls through the family as she boastfully raps “I was born with a gift.” The video takes you into a look of Fox’s life and also brings in moments of her father’s life, both with crowds and personal to herself. An introspective offering, Fox both analyzes her mental state since her father’s passing, coping with his death, but knowing that energy never dies and he is always around her.

To learn more about Fox and to keep up with her career moves be sure to follow her on Instagram.