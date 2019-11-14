A white male student shot up Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning. According to CNN, he took the life of a 16-year old girl and one of his other students. He injured three other students, who are currently being treated at a local hospital. Such a shame. A young man, who is being called the suspected shooter, is also at a hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound also. He is believed to be in grave condition. Ironically, Thursday was his birthday and he turned 16.

The suspect allegedly started shooting in the school before classes started. There is some footage that officials have obtain that clearly shows suspect taking a .45-caliber pistol from his book bag before he banged on five other people, and then turning the gun on himself.

Students hid in fear and we are sure that the cops are looking to obtain additional footage from kids that streamed the ordeal live on social media.

We are praying the young people, their parents, community and yes, our nation.

#GUNSKILL