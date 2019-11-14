LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers put a beating on the depleted Golden State Warriors 120-94 on Wednesday night.

The King was without Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo but the Warriors are currently made up of Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell and a handful of names that will likely be foreign to the casual NBA fan. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney are all out for the Warriors and much has been said about the departure of Kevin Durant, but don’t expect that to draw any support from James and the beating his team applied.

In postgame interviews, LeBron was asked if it felt strange to play the once NBA titans without their stars and he responded: “Not when you in it.”

“I played them in the Finals without Kyrie [Irving] and Kevin [Love]. So, no,” he added.

If you have been watching the NBA this season, there are many players who likely feel like LeBron as everyone is taking their turn to blast them. The Warriors currently sit at 2-10, the worst record in the West and it appears to not be many wins in the future.