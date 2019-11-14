By: Amira Lawson



American Film Director Spike Lee is known for some of his legendary films in hip-hop. Just to name a few, his projects include School Daze, She’s Gotta Have it, Malcolm X, and Crooklyn. Now the filmmaker will be adding Romeo and Juliet to the list. The film will depict an 80s hip-hop take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The story will be written about Tybalt and his Capulet brothers as they explore through Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn. It intertwines the core elements of Hip-hop which are breakdancing, emcees, Djing, and graffiti.

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, who was once The Source’s very own, editor in chief wrote the script for the movie in which he used as an influence. Lee posted on Instagram, “Alright. OK. Dat Cat Is Literally Out Of Da Bag,” he wrote. “The Next Spike Lee Joint Iz Brother Rob Wimberly’s Great Graphic Novel PRINCE OF CATS. Dis Newest Joint Will Be A Continuation Of My Da People’s Republic Of BROOKLYN Saga. Henceforth And Whatnot-SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT, DO THE RIGHT THING, JUNGLE FEVER, CROOKLYN, CLOCKERS, HE GOT GAME, RED HOOK SUMMER, And SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT (Netflix Series). And Dat’s Da “Goddamn” Truth, Ruth.”

THR reports that Spike’s work on Blackkksman alongside Jordan Peele in which he received his very first Oscar for, is what put him at the top of Legendary’s wish list of potential directors. Lee is currently wrapping up a project with Netflix called Da 5 Bloods. In July, Netflix canceled his show, She’s Gotta Have It a love story based in Brooklyn based off his 1986 film.