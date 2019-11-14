When the announcement of a Set It Off reboot hit the Internet many fans panned the idea of Issa Rae’s remake. We now know that group of people that was against touching the film again included one of the stars, Vivica A. Fox.

Fox is in a film, Christmas Matchmakers, and spoke with ET Live about the possibility of a new film and her hope that it would not be done.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” Fox said. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

Fox sees the attempt to recreate the film would be hindered by the legacy of the original version.

“Like, create your own franchise. If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she’ll probably, if it’s not good, they’re going to slay her for it.”

Do you agree that the film should not be touched? Sound off in the comments.