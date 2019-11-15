Everything BB, Grammy winning Buju Banton’s official apparel collection will launch a special holiday pop-up shop on November 29th thru December 1st in Wynwood, Miami.

The collection will invite shoppers to purchase the Official Buju Banton T-shirts from his line Everything BB, as well as a few exclusive from his yet-revealed 2020 merchandise line. “We are bringing Buju’s brand directly to shoppers in a completely new format for this holiday season,” said Everything BB, chief product and marketing officer. “This pop-up experience is yet another way we are deepening engagement with customers beyond our online presence.

Founded two Summers ago, by like-minded fashion devotees, the official clothing line of Grammy award-winning Buju Banton, aims is to help spread a message of love and peace on unique designs that depict Buju Banton paying homage to Africa, freedom and liberation, as well as conscious and inspirational themes with matching reference graphic.

The BB onsite pop-up will take place at Miami's Wynwood block, one of the city’s most

happening districts. Known for its many colorful murals, Wynwood Block who opened

2014 takes up a whole city block on 2nd Ave, with surrounding streets that have

converted warehouses housing craft breweries, restaurants and funky art galleries.