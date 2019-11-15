Upholding a 23-year holiday tradition, Cash Money Records presents its annual turkey giveaway in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, November 26th. As always, label Co-Founders and brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams make a grand return to the city they call home in an effort to support the community, give back, and bring holiday cheer to countless residents. Full details can be found below.

The Williams Brothers posit charity among their company’s key tenets and chief goals. As such, their 501(c)(3) organization The Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation—named after their parents—sponsors the turkey giveaway. The organization’s work leaves an indelible impact upon the neighborhood they hail from once more.

For the sixth year, Cash Money launches the event at New Home Full Gospel Ministries (1605 Carondelet Street; New Orleans, LA 70130) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walmart generously supplies the turkeys, and Rouses donates the sides and fixings. Radio station Q93 will be on-hand to create the day’s soundtrack, while NOLA Games On Wheels entertains families with video games and other fun activations.

Returning for the sixth consecutive year, Ochsner Health Systems conducts full-service health screenings. Services include testing for glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure, dental care, eye exams, quick look EKG’s, stroke assessment, and more. Attendees may receive counseling and information on heart healthy diet, kidney disease, pre-natal care, and diabetes as well as undergo smoking cessation programs and pick up healthy recipe books. Additionally, Dr. David Liang [Director, Stanford Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease] and his staff provide Aortic Disease and Marfan Syndrome heart screenings for the sixth year.

“It’s incredible to think we’ve been doing The Turkey Giveaway for 23 years,” comments Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams. “I really believe it’s the most important thing we do. New Orleans made us. It’s a part of who we are. So, there’s no better feeling than giving back to our home. Every year, we try to do more, but it’ll never be enough to thank the city for everything it’s given to us and our families.”

Birdman adds, “As much as the legacy of Cash Money belongs to us, it also belongs to the city of New Orleans. Our greatest success was being able to go home once a year, be on those same streets we grew up on, and prop up our brothers and sisters in the neighborhood. That’s what this label was always about. There’s nothing more important as far as I’m concerned—and never will be anything more important. It comes before anything.”