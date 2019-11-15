By: Amira Lawson

Singer Ciara seems ready to “Level Up” as she is set to host the 2019 American Music Awards. The American Music Awards is an annual music awards show and has been formally hosted by greats in the industry like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, and Pitbull. This is not Ciara’s first hosting gig, in 2016 she hosted the Billboard Music Awards alongside Ludacris.

Ciara stole the heart of her fans in 2004 when she released her debut album titled Goodies. The album included some of the singer’s greatest hits including, “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” “And I,” and “Goodies.” Ciara came out at a time that rhythm and crunk became very popular replacing girly introvertive energy with her seductive dancehall charm.

This year, Big Freedia, Kesha, Lizzo, and Camila Cabello, are amongst the confirmed artists set to perform in the show. Maybe the “Level Up” singer will be amongst the lineup in a surprise performance. The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Turn your TVs to ABC Network on November 24th to enjoy the show.