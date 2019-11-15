TMZ has been clocking Dame Dash’s pockets and it’s safe to say that he’s about tired of it.

The tabloid shared a story yesterday claiming that the mogul was unable to keep up with payments due to an ongoing lawsuit. “My income streams have all been garnished… and it is very difficult to address the mounting bills until I receive some relief from the courts,” Dame said as per TMZ.

However, the Harlem native hopped on Instagram to blast the outlet and shut down the rumors. The caption read: “Perfect example of how they always trying to make a strong independent black man look broke…this is the narrative they push no mention of my 24 network or my streaming service…or my galleries just bubblegum sh*t…[TMZ] y’all corny for that but the agenda is clear…Keep it up …I’m gonna keep making examples of y’all by winning…y’all been saying the same sh*t for 12 years ….soldiers will never understand generals…. 2 different languages.”

Dame Dash is heavily invested in art and has a studio that produces original content with high-profile celebrities. Dame takes pride in being his own boss, and set himself up so that his family has access to generate their own revenue independently.