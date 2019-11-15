As Kanye West continues to promote his newest album Jesus is King, he’s still going to church on Sunday- and this time it will be one of his biggest Sunday Services yet as he has officially announced that he has accepted prominent pastor Joel Osteen’s invitation to perform at his Lakewood megachurch in Houston on Sunday, November 17.

Unlike many of his prior services, the event will take place on Sunday evening due to a prescheduled service at the church in the morning. However, Osteen will reportedly be conducting a 15- to 20-minute “conversation” with West at the 11 a.m. service as part of his sermon. (Osteen’s team has remained mum about what the conversation will entail although the theme is reportedly about Kanye’s journey to finding God.)

In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Ye said that “God is using me as a human being, as humbly as I can put it, he’s using me to show off.”

Kanye will then return for the 7 p.m. service to perform with his choir.

Seating will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis for the 11 a.m. service while the evening service will require advance tickets. Tickets for the evening performance are free to the first 45,000 customers and will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Friday.

The event comes after weeks of speculation and an invitation from Osteen. Several reputable sources confirm that the rapper and pastor do speak on the phone occasionally.

For those who can’t make it to the actual Sunday Service in Texas, the event will be streamed on SiriusXM. It will also be reportedly streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube, the Lakewood Church website, and the Lakewood Church app.