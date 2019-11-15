Lil Kim Explains Why She ‘Hated’ Naturi Naughton’s Portrayal of her in ‘Notorious’ Documentary, Actress Responds With Biggie Lyrics

Before Naturi Naughton was known for her lead role in the hit series, Power, she portrayed Lil Kim in the 2009 biopic about the Notorious B.I.G, Notorious.

Jamal Woolard was praised for his performance as Biggie Smalls, but viewers weren’t feeling Naughton. Kim wasn’t even feeling her, which she expressed in the past, and it resurfaced in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I’m gonna touch on this briefly because I think everybody already knows my answer to this, but I hated everything about that movie,” Kim said. “I hated it. Wasn’t involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved which I ended up getting a check from it. That was the only reason I was [like] whatever.”

The Queen Bee added that production continued “without my permission” and she was upset that she didn’t have a say in who would play her. “I was not okay with that! I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I’m not gonna sit here and act like I didn’t say these things.”

Kim assured that she didn’t have a problem with Naughton before the film’s release. But she said, “I don’t like the way she’s been disrespectful about it. I wasn’t even like, basically blaming her, but she did like a whole documentary coming at me.” But she said she let it go because the actress didn’t “want this smoke.”

Naturi Naughton hit back with a clever response in her Instagram Story. “In the words of #BiggieSmalls … “MO MONEY, MO PROBLEMS” she wrote quoting the late rapper.

This message can also be directed to 50 Cent who is currently being dragged for making a joke about Naturi’s hairline on Twitter, after she publicly said it offended her on Instagram.