Mo’Nique is still beefing with Netflix.

The veteran comedian blasted the streaming platform for offering her $500,000 for a comedy special, after previously offering Amy Schumer $11 million. “When we asked Netflix to explain the difference, why the money was so different, they said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique will bring,” Mo said in a video.

Now she’s taken things up a notch and fired off a lawsuit at Netflix. TMZ reports that the suit alleges the digital platform discriminated against her. The 51-year-old noted that the Chief Communications Officer used the N-word during a 2018 conference meeting, and allowed Kevin Spacey to use the N-word during the House of Cards set.

She also noted the $14K pay gap between the actress who played Queen Elizabeth II and the actor who played Prince Philip in The Crown. Mo’Nique is suing for damages and seeking injuction with hopes that the company will change their discrimination policy.