The Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns was all but wrapped up as a win for the Browns and then it took a sharp left and got violent.



With under twenty seconds left in the fourth quarter, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground sparking a scuffle. Rudolph attempted to take off Garrett’s helmet, who in exchange ripped off the quarterback’s helmet and hit him in the head with it. What followed was a scrum involving Steelers and Browns players defending their teammates.

After the remaining seconds of the game finally ticked away, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield as asked about the moment by Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews.

Full Baker Mayfield postgame. Good, honest take on the fly. Didn’t pull any punches on Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/DSi3NqGaLQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

“The reality is, he’s gonna get suspended. We don’t know how long, and that hurts our team. And we can’t do that,” Mayfield said. “We can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable.”

When asked about the incident, Garrett responded: “I made a mistake and lost my cool and I regret it.”

Twitter would then explode with reactions to the moment.

1) Very thankful Rudolph is ok

2) Myles Garrett should not play in the #NFL for the rest of the season, & that’s the minimum. DONT EMBARRASS THE SHIELD

3) He should have criminal charges pressed on him

4) The Haslam Family should take it upon themselves before Goodell does. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 15, 2019

Garrett wil get the suspension he deserves. Pouncey was protecting his teammate after Garrett announced by hitting Rudolph in the head with a helmet that this fight has no rules. Pouncey gave Garrett what he wanted. Garrett is 23 years old..I’m glad I’m not who i was at 23 — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 15, 2019

I think Garrett will get suspended for the rest of the year, Ogunjobi will get a game and they will have to give Pouncey a cpl games, even tho it was in defense of his QB. — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

Ok, so, no excuse for Myles Garrett swinging a helmet like a weapon. But Mason Rudolph CLEARLY tries to rip Myles’ helmet off first. Also, he threw 4 picks. My take? Rudolph is a punk, but Garrett will pay the biggest price. #PITvsCLE — Bryan Polcyn (@bryanpolcyn) November 15, 2019

Go to @MylesLGarrett page and you’ll see the headline: “A Hero is made by the path he chooses, not by the power he is graced with.” Yet, he goes and does what he did to Mason Rudolph. This calls for an automatic SEASON-ENDING SUSPENSION. He should be DONE for the rest of the year — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 15, 2019