Nicole Bus Set to Head Out on ‘The Arise And Shine Tour’

Nicole Bus Set to Head Out on ‘The Arise And Shine Tour’

With her debut album KAIROS receiving rave reviews, Nicole Bus has announced the 18-city The Arise And Shine Tour.

The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on February 20 and make a run across the country before wrapping up in San Francisco on March 18.

“This moment is bigger than I could have ever dreamt. Let us all ‘Arise and Shine’ and celebrate life together,” Nicole Bus said.

Bus is also nominated for “Best New Artist” at the Soul Train Awards.

You can see her tour dates below and grab a ticket here.

Thursday, February 20 – Minneapolis @ Turf Club

Saturday, February 22 – Chicago @ Beat Kitchen

Monday, February 24 – Detroit @ Shelter

Wednesday, February 26 – Cleveland @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Friday, February 28 – NYC @ SOB’s

Saturday, February 29 – Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Neck Tie

Sunday, March 1 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tuesday, March 3 – Charlotte @ Neighborhood Theatre

Wednesday, March 4 – Atlanta @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Thursday, March 5 – Nashville @ High Watt

Thursday, March 6 – Birmingham @ Zydeco

Monday, March 9 – Dallas @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Tuesday, March 10 – Houston @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

Friday, March 13 – Denver @ Larimer Lounge

Sunday, March 15 – Phoenix @ Valley Bar

Monday, March 16 – San Diego @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

Tuesday, March 17 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy

Wednesday, March 18 – San Francisco @ Brick + Mortar