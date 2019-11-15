With her debut album KAIROS receiving rave reviews, Nicole Bus has announced the 18-city The Arise And Shine Tour.
The tour will kick off in Minneapolis on February 20 and make a run across the country before wrapping up in San Francisco on March 18.
“This moment is bigger than I could have ever dreamt. Let us all ‘Arise and Shine’ and celebrate life together,” Nicole Bus said.
Bus is also nominated for “Best New Artist” at the Soul Train Awards.
You can see her tour dates below and grab a ticket here.
Thursday, February 20 – Minneapolis @ Turf Club
Saturday, February 22 – Chicago @ Beat Kitchen
Monday, February 24 – Detroit @ Shelter
Wednesday, February 26 – Cleveland @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
Friday, February 28 – NYC @ SOB’s
Saturday, February 29 – Philadelphia @ Kung Fu Neck Tie
Sunday, March 1 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Tuesday, March 3 – Charlotte @ Neighborhood Theatre
Wednesday, March 4 – Atlanta @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Thursday, March 5 – Nashville @ High Watt
Thursday, March 6 – Birmingham @ Zydeco
Monday, March 9 – Dallas @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
Tuesday, March 10 – Houston @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock
Friday, March 13 – Denver @ Larimer Lounge
Sunday, March 15 – Phoenix @ Valley Bar
Monday, March 16 – San Diego @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room
Tuesday, March 17 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy
Wednesday, March 18 – San Francisco @ Brick + Mortar