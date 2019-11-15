Rep for Eminem Responds to Leak of Old Verse Reference Rihanna Assault

Earlier this week a leak of an Eminem verse for the song “Things Get Worse” hit online and he is heard rapping in support of Chris Brown after his 2009 assault of Rihanna.

“I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the VD at?

Let me add my two cents

Of course I side with Chris Brown

I’d beat a bi— down too

If she gave my di– an itch now,”

In response, Dennis Dennehy, a spokesperson for Eminem reached out to Billboard to release a statement.

“This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old,” Dennehy said. “After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

That relationship includes a co-headlining tour and three collaborations “Love the Way You Lie,” “Numb,” and “The Monster.”