After a very long summer and a couple of weeks of NBA ball played, Carmelo Anthony is finally back in the NBA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped one of his trademark Woj Bombs Thursday night revealing Melo’s return to the league will align him next to Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and the Portland Trailblazers.

Woj states Melo will ink a non-guaranteed deal with the Blazers. The non-guaranteed contract is currently what Dwight Howard is playing under for the Los Angeles Lakers, essentially allowing for the team to easily cut ties if the arrangement is tanking.

Woj’s ESPN colleague, Bobby Marks, reveals Melo Wille Arn $14,490 per day as a member of the Blazers. The deal will become fully guaranteed if he lasts beyond January 7.

Anthony will now join the Blazers on their upcoming six-game road trip, adding to the forward spots where the team is currently short.